Abaribe calls closure of Nigerians’ shops in Ghana xenophobia in disguise

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has described Ghana’s recent action against nationals of other countries particularly targeting Nigerians, a state endorsement of xenophobic attacks.

Abaribe in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom, said the closure of shops of Nigerians in Ghana by her authorities is ‘criminal and very disturbing’.

According to him, “The authorities in that country needs to prove us wrong by putting a halt to further closure of the shops and attacks on Nigerians in compliance to the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) protocol.”

The minority leader expressed regrets and described the action as a willful denigration of sub-regional brotherhood “and one that is in clear conflict with ECOWAS protocol, Ghana’s recent regulations, which stipulates that retail trade is the exclusive preserve of Ghanaians.

“So what’s the point having a economic community if at the end of the day each country resolves to make laws and regulations that are in contradiction with the binding protocol. This is quite absurd as it negates the spirit that propelled the formation of ECOWAS in the first place.”

Senator Abaribe accordingly urged ECOWAS to brace up and come clear in the prevailing circumstances to address the member-country behaviour, saying its far-reaching implications in her protocol, particularly the issue of free trade and movement among the peoples of the West African sub-region.

It is very unfortunate he stated, that Ghana, which hitherto has been enjoying a robust relationship with Nigeria, has in recent times been treating Nigeria with so much contempt and underserved reprehension.

The latest actions Abaribe said calls “to question their real intentions towards Nigeria and Nigerians and this he continued was despite the fact that Nigeria had through her foreign affairs Minister, reached an agreement with Ghana Investment Promotion Council on this matter.

“And now they are reopening the matter. So what has changed? Nigeria I believe has done her best in the promotion of good neighbourliness, it is now Ghana’s to reciprocate and allow our people in that country to carry out their legitimate businesses unhindered,” Abaribe said.

