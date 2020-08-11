Abba Bichi becomes ambassador of 5 Stars Football

Brazil 2019 FIFA U-17 campaigner with the Golden Eaglets, Abba Bichi, has become the youngest Ambassador of the 5 Stars Football and Consultancy.

At a colourful and glamorous event in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Bichi, who this year founded the Abba Bichi Football Academy, where amateur players are groomed, was bestowed the ambassadorial honour because of his contributions to grassroots sports development.

Speaking at the ceremony, the management team of 5 Stars Football and Consultancy were effusive in their praise of the youngster.

A representative of 5 Stars said: “Due to your globally-recognised achievements and contributions to grassroots football, as well as your status representing our country’s team at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil last year, setting up of a grassroots football team, Bichi FC, in Abuja, currently Nigeria’s youngest most influential footballer, we are extremely delighted to name you as an Ambassador of 5 Stars Football.

“Your induction as an Ambassador will help the organisation achieve its goals.

“We strongly believe your experience, expertise, network and popularity will enable 5 Stars Football have a positive impact on lives through other competitions and more events you may help our company with.”

Responding, Bichi said he was honoured to be named the youngest football ambassador in Nigeria and vowed to do his best to help further the growth of grassroots sports in the country.

His words: “I am truly honoured and blessed to be named the youngest ambassador of 5 Stars Football and promise to give my all for the growth of Nigerian sports.”

Reacting to the development, UK-based FA-licensed football agent and international athletes brand expert, Drew Uyi, who also manages Bichi, said he was not surprised by the accolades, awards and recognitions that Bichi has been receiving, given the charitable works he was doing behind the scenes.

Drew Uyi added that “I expect Bichi to get more sponsorship, ambassadorship and endorsements because he understands the principles I am educating him on, part of which is to give to get back in return.

“I will always urge athletes not to just compete in their sports, rather compete to have your brand known, which helps to multiply your profitability through branding and endorsements,” Drew Uyi added.

