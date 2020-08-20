AbdulRazaq okays exam for workers 

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved 2019 promotion exam for civil servants, including serving deputy directors.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, reads: “Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the 2019 promotion exercise for civil servants. The exercise covers all categories of government workers from Grade Levels 07 to 16 and substantive deputy directors.

“Consequently, the Civil Service Commission is to activate the process, which takes full cognisance of COVID-19 protocols and the need for everyone to stay safe.”

About 1,716 workers are expected to take part in the exercise, the statement added.