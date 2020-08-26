Abiodun commends army on unity, security, seeks more co-operation

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has lauded officers and men of the Nigerian Army for their efforts at preserving the corporate existence of the country.

Abiodun gave the commendation when he received the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Godwin Umelo, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The governor, who also applauded the army for supporting other law enforcement agencies to maintain peace in the state, said that the unique location and as an industrial hub of the country, the state provides opportunity for employment and also a veritable ground for criminal activities, hence the need for the state to re-jig its security architecture.

“We are the industrial capital of this country with lots of businesses and industrial concerns all over the state. With that come employment opportunities and crimes,” the governor noted.

Abiodun also acknowledged the support of the army in containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state, seeking more collaboration between the state and the army.

He, however, expressed worry over the state’s inability to fill its quota in the army, which he attributed to lack of awareness, assuring that government will do all within its power to ensure the people take advantage of the opportunity.

Speaking earlier, Umelo said he was in the state to tour formations under his command, stressing the need for all hands to be on deck to secure the society.

The GOC urged the state to step up action to encourage its indigenes to enlist in the force.