Abiodun lifts Ogun weekend lockdown

By Samuel Oamen

Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun has lifted weekend lockdown in the state.

Giving updates on efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor explained he took the decision after thorough deliberation, consideration and resolution with stakeholders.

He also stated the decision to lift the weekend lockdown was due to the opening of worship centres for activities.

Abiodun, however, said the limitation on social gatherings not exceeding 20 people at any place is still in force.

He said: “Let me say that now that our worship centres are open for activities, the restrictions on weekends are lifted but the limitation on social gatherings not exceeding 20 people at any place at the same time is still very much in force.

“Observation of dusk-to-dawn curfew as directed by the Presidential Task Force i.e. between 10.00pm and 4.00am daily.

“Wearing of face masks in the public is compulsory and failure to do so is punishable.

“Only one passenger is still allowed for motorcycles and two passengers only for tricycles. Taxi cabs and buses still have 60% limitation on their carrying capacity and non-adherence attracts sanction.

“The COVID-19 Task Force in markets must continue to ensure physical distancing, availability of handwashing facilities, and use of gloves and facemasks for traders. Decontamination will continue in our markets and other public places.”

He further noted that event centres, bars, casinos, cinemas, and night clubs are still under lockdown.

