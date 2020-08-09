Abiodun mourns as Kashamu dies of COVID-19

By James Ogunnaike

A former senator and leading figure of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the South-West, Senator Buruji Kashamu, is dead.

He died, yesterday, at First Cardiology Consultants hospital in Lagos after a protracted battle with the novel coronavirus disease.

The deceased represented Ogun East in the 8th Assembly.

His friend and long time political associate, Ben Murray-Bruce, announced the death on his verified Facebook page

Also, a close aide of the lawmaker, Olufemi Abayomi Arabambi, confirmed the death of Kashamu.

Meanwhile, Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, expressed shock over the death of Kashamu.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, Abiodun described Kashamu’s death as one death too many and a devastating blow to the nation’s political family generally.

