Daily News

Abiodun mourns as Kashamu dies of COVID-19

By
0
Post Views: Visits 79

Abiodun mourns as Kashamu dies of COVID-19

KashamuBy James Ogunnaike

A former senator and leading figure of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the South-West, Senator Buruji Kashamu, is dead.

He died, yesterday, at First Cardiology Consultants hospital in Lagos after a protracted battle with the novel coronavirus disease.

The deceased represented Ogun East in the 8th Assembly.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Ogun arrests five Benue returnees

His friend and long time political associate, Ben Murray-Bruce, announced the death on his verified Facebook page

Also, a close aide of the lawmaker, Olufemi Abayomi Arabambi, confirmed the death of Kashamu.

Meanwhile, Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, expressed shock over the death of Kashamu.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, Abiodun described Kashamu’s death as one death too many and a devastating blow to the nation’s political family generally.

Vanguard

The post Abiodun mourns as Kashamu dies of COVID-19 appeared first on Vanguard News.

Reps to ensure speedy passage of Constitutional, Electoral amendments, PIG bills ― Spokesman

Previous article

ZONING: El-Rufai backs South, says no northerner should run in 2023

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News