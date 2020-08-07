About Abdulsamad Rabiu’s impactful life at 60

By Oladapo Sofowora

William Shakespeare’s words “all the world’s a stage… and one man his time plays many parts, His acts being seven ages,” aptly captures the true reason BUA Group boss, Abdulsamad Rabiu, has remained true to playing his part in the upliftment of humanity.

For Rabiu, the world is a journey and living an impactful life different means eternal fulfillment laced with peace of mind.

On August 4, when the cosmopolitan moneybag glided into the league of sexagenerian, it was no surprise when all and sundry celebrated him to high heavens.

Though the African billionaire, who has his hands in business that include but not limited to real estate, sugar plantation, oil and gas, steel and cement, would love to paint the city of Lagos red in celebration of his 60th birthday, the pandemic ravaging the world prevented him from doing so. Hence, Rabiu opted for a lowkey celebration with family and friends.

Those close to the new 60-year-old disclosed that he had always shown traits of greatness from his formative years such that his astronomical rise in business didn’t come as a shock. The hardworking, resilient, dogged, highly cerebral, kind and goal-getter has always followed in the footsteps of his late father, Alhaji Isyaku Rabiu, who tutored him on the rudiments of business.

The emergence of COVID-19 further allowed Rabiu and his company to contribute positively to the betterment of humanity. Aside from donating generously to CACOVID, Rabiu also handed over a well fitted and equipped 200Bed special care center to the Kano State Government to help manage and cushion the effect of the global pandemic.

