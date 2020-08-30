ABU, NBAIS bicker over property in Zaria

File: ABU’s main gate

…We allow NBAIS use our property as temporary headquarter-ABU

…They chase our guards, vandalized our property’-NBAIS

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Ahmadu Bello University, ABU ,Zaria has explained why it took over its property from the National Board for Islamic and Arabic Studies, NBAIS, insisting that it was high time the Board vacates ABU’s property and move to its permanent site in Kaduna.

However, Registrar of the NBAIS, Prof. Muhammad Shafi`u Abdullahi had alleged that security men from ABU with armed Mobile Police stormed the Centre on Wednesday around 2am , forced all Guardsmen out of the premises and re- locked all offices.

Prof. Abdullahi said the action by ABU was counterproductive as over 40, 000 candidates who registered with NBAIS for the Senior Secondary School Examinations, would be affected.

Auwalu Umar, Ag. Director, Public Affairs Directorate of the Ahmadu Bello University, in statement, explained that Ahmadu Bello University has reclaimed its property at the Institute of Education Annex along Gaskiya Road in Tudun Wada, Zaria used over the years by the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) as its temporary headquarters.

According to him,”NBAIS was NURTURED and weaned by ABU. It would be recalled that the Federal Government provided NBAIS with spacious and befitting permanent site in Kaduna. The University Management appointed a committee to oversee the final disengagement of NBAIS from ABU; and at the end of its assignment it strongly recommended that the Board vacates ABU’s property and moves to its permanent site in Kaduna. This same position was adopted by the Board of Governors of the Institute of Education at its meeting of 27 March, 2018.”

“The decision to reclaim the property was partly informed by the severe inadequacy of teaching and learning facilities as a result of the ever increasing number of students experienced in the University. Additionally, the University is desirous of recovering all its properties and putting them to use for its overall sustainability. It is estimated that presently over N100 billion is needed by the University for all its infrastructural and other needs.”

He explained that NBAIS was given sufficient notice of ABU’s intention to recover its property, which was communicated to the Ag. Registrar of the NBAIS, in a letter dated 18 May, 2020. The notice expired on the 18 of August, 2020, and ABU promptly took possession of the property.

“Some units of the institution in dire need of the facility have already been accommodated. The University Governing Council is duly informed of the development,” he stated.

While briefing journalists over the development in Zaria, Prof. Shafiu Abdullahi of NBAIS claimed more than 50 armed security men stormed the examination Centre of the National Board For Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) located at Gaskiya road in Zaria, kaduna state, chased out all the guards , vandalized properties and lockdown the Centre.

The National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies NBAIS was created as a National Examination Body by the federal government in 2016 and has over 1,140 registered Schools in 23 states of the federation.

Abdullahi said report that reached him on revealed that security men of Ahmadu Bello University with armed Mobile Police stormed the Centre on Wednesday around 2am, forced all Guardsmen out of the premises and re- locked all offices.

“Then securities returned to the Centre around 9 am and took out official properties from offices and dumped them outside including furniture’s , examination materials ,Computers, examination results and important files.’

“They also removed all logo bearing NBAIS around the premises as well as Bill Board, I am afraid the students examinations records are likely to get lost following the vandalization of the properties“

“It is sad, the situation was unwarranted at this crucial time when federal government has slated senior school Examinations to next month, there shouldn`t be any reason for government agency fighting another“.

He said he had reported the invasion to the Minister of education, Chairman local government and Zaria Area Commander of the Police.

“Honestly, with this action, only God knows what will happen to more than 40, 000 candidates who registered with the Board for Next Month Senior Secondary School Examinations, “he said.

Abdullahi alleged that ABU intentionally invaded the centre to create confusion and distraction on the activities of the Board.

NBAIS, he said, was a brain child of the A.B.U since the 1960s and has been under the supervision of the University`s Institute of Education until federal government took over in 2016.

According to him, the contentious site was provided by the University to serve as its temporary secretariat for an unspecified period, but they converted it to examination operations Centre after the Board moved to its permanent site in kaduna.“

READ ALSO: Adamu directs ABU management to proceed with VC selection process

“We have followed all procedures for acquiring the place and rules have been formalized to ensure effective operations,“

“The board had made all effort meet the present vice chancellor and discuss some issues about the place but it appears he was not ready for the meeting.”

“At a point ,we have applied for the constructions of a Printing Press in the premises and the management of the University has granted that permission, this was contained in our letter to the Vice chancellor dated 1`st April , 2019 with ref: PP&MS/DC/02/19“.

“We have received their letter that they want to take over the place and we replied them based on the agreement reached with the former management of the University but they ignored and came to destabilized our Examination arrangement“.

“Now I don`t know the fate of our examinations as most materials including data are locked down and vandalized“.

“Since the University is not interested to host the Examination Operation in Zaria, the Board may have to look for the possibility to relocate the Centre to another state.”

` More than 200 staff will loss their job in the Board if we move the Centre to another state,” he said.

Vanguard