Academy set to train more women in leadership

By Josephine Agbonkhese

The Inspired Women of Worth (IWOW) Leadership Academy has concluded plans to train another set of female leaders, with a vision to build a powerful tribe of influential and impactful female leaders for the African continent.

According to the Founding Chair and Lead Faculty, IWOW Leadership Academy, Udo Okonjo, and the Dean of the Academy, Uzo Nwani, the new session billed to commence in September is a response to the mandate of the IWOW Leadership Network; the platform which birthed the leadership academy.

Nwani said: “The academy wrapped up the first session of its Power Woman Leadership Programme on June 11, 2020, with 73 participants made up of emerging and advanced leaders from various industries who successfully completed six weeks of online experiential learning with a circle of business leaders and facilitators from the academy.

“The session was power-packed with facilitators and guest speakers drawn locally and internationally from the private and public sector, including Michelle Mickenney Hammond, President, and Founder of Heart Wing Ministries; Laila St. Matthew Daniel, executive coach and leadership expert; Chizor Malize, CEO, Brandzone Consulting; and Osayi Alile, CEO, Aspire Coronation Trust among others.

According to Nwani, the training afforded participants the opportunity of learning how to become standout leaders with demonstrable value, credibility, and impact, as well as how to build confidence and develop a blueprint of excellence for life at home, at work, or in business”, she said.

Giving a brief on the initiative, Okonjo said the IWOW Leadership Programme was launched in the midst of the global pandemic as a response to carrying on the vision of the IWOW Leadership Network; which is to empower resilient female leaders who defy the odds and excel in any environment.

