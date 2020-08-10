Accused of graft, Diezani says ‘Yahoo yahoo’ boys have become role models

Former Nigerian minister of petroleum resources Diezani Alison-Madueke on Sunday lamented how values are fast eroding in Nigeria due to the activities of internet fraudsters aka “Yahoo Yahoo boys” in the country. Popularly referred by her first name, the minister herself is facing allegations of bribery and money laundering in London and Nigeria. Although the […]

