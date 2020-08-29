Actor, Boma Akpore unveils movie production firm

Actor and member of the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), Boma Akpore, has launched his movie production firm Bonzy Blues Global Partners LLC.

The New York based model, who was an Ex Semi Pro soccer player in Belgium and Poland, Ex Mr. Imperial Universe Nigeria 2016 and the Best body imperial Universe 2016 Winner, explained that the firm will be used for movie productions and various types of event.



“I am working on three short films, which I plan to submit to film festivals from December 2020 and next year.”

Akpore, however, revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown had been a blessing in disguise as he used the free time to invest in creativities, which birthed the company.

“Anyone in the creative industry definitely has to find ways to keep busy at all times and the lockdown was a perfect opportunity. I seized the COVID-19 lockdown directives to work on my craft and studied vigorously which has yielded positive result. I am the writer and producer of those short films and I would be collaborating with some other people to bring this vision to life.”

Akpore said his biggest fear is not living up to his fullest potential, which is why he never misses any opportunity to learn, unlearn and relearn in order to achieve success.

“To me success is saying I will do something and actually get it done. To some it means luxury cars and houses, lots of money in their bank account, those are things one can’t control, but you can actually control your actions by getting up daily and grinding faithfully until you get a result. This is why I don’t do regrets in life because I believe whatever happens in our lives could either be a blessing or a lesson. I never bother myself about the outcome of an audition; I just do my best and leave the rest to God.”