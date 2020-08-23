Daily News

Adamawa CAN Chairman tests positive for COVID-19

Bishop Stephen Mamza, Chairman, Christians Association Nigeria (CAN), Adamawa Chapter, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mamza, who is a member of Adamawa State COVID-19 Committee, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Yola.

The Bishop said that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), had confirmed his positive status.

He said: “Today (Sunday), the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), confirmed to me that I am COVID-19 positive and I have to go into total isolation.

“One lesson that I want people to appreciate and understand is that everybody has to make himself available for testing if need be.”

The Cleric noted that testing positive for the virus was not a death sentence, urging people to pray for him and all who tested positive.

He urged the general public to take COVID-19 protocols seriously in order to help stop the spread of the pandemic.


Mamza said in compliance with COVID-19 protocols he had gone into self-isolation and already started treatment.




