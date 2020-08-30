Adamawa, Taraba bury ex-Gov Wilberforce Juta

By Onimisi Alao, Yola

Adamawa and Taraba States have buried a former governor, Ambassador Bafte Wilberforce Juta.

Juta, who was Governor of defunct Gongola State when Adamawa and Taraba states were together, was interred weekend at his birth place, Pakka, in Maiha local government area of Adamawa State.

Juta, who began his Government House experience as Deputy Governor from 1st October 1979 to 5th May 1983, became Governor on 6th May 1983 and remained the governor till 30th September 1983.

He died on August 15.

Interment ceremonies began for the former Governor on Saturday morning in Yola, at the Jimeta Cathedral of the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN).

The funeral service was attended by Adamawa Deputy Governor Chief Crowther Seth and his Taraba counterpart, Engr Haruna Manu.

Seth described the late Wilberforce Juta as a personality whose trailblazing records would be difficult to beat.

President of the LCCN, Most Rev Musa Fillibus, said death is not the end of life but the beginning of a spiritual existence and urged everyone to live right with God.

After the funeral service in Yola, dignitaries left for Maiha where the final rights were held in Pakka where the late Bafte Wilberforce Juta was born a little over 76 years ago – 3rd May, 1944.

Juta was a trained teacher who became a headmaster, a principal and a lecturer at different times and obtained his first Master’s degree in 1971.

After leaving office as Governor in 1983, Juta became Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Zimbabwe from 1999-2003.