Adeboye is Herald GM

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has appointed Clement Adeboye as general manager of Kwara State Printing and Publishing Corporation, publishers of Herald.

Adeboye is a journalist, creative writer, and member of International Press Institute (IPI).

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, said in a statement: “This appointment is based on his achievements in the print media and professional acumen … he will bring his professional ability, dedication and competence to bear in … his duties.”

Adeboye hails from Esie in Irepodun Local Government and was daily editor of Herald. He was educated at Esie/Iludun Anglican Grammar School, School of Basic Studies, Kwara State College of Technology, Ilorin, and University of Ilorin.

