Adedokun explains Quickraiz plan for sick actors

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ativo Nigeria Limited, owners of Quickraiz, Bayo Adeokun, has explained why the company is working on rescuing sick Nollywood actors and entertainers.

Speaking on a recent partnership with Actors Guild of Nigeria, Adeokun said the ultimate objective is to assist AGN members who can’t afford medical bills to raise funds.

Adeokun said: “In recent times, we’ve seen many old actors and actresses having health issues, in which they’ are unable to finance their medical bills and with the advent of COVID-19, their condition gets worsened day-by-day.

“As a passionate group which cares about the welfare of its members, the National Executives of the Actors Guild of Nigeria took it upon themselves to assist the ailing actors that couldn’t pay their medical bills by partnering us as a professional crowd-funding platform in Nigeria to flag off a N50 million fund to cater for their members, both home and abroad,” he said.

Some popular actors having serious challenges include Ify Onwuemene, Bruno Iwuoha, Ifeanyi Ezeokeke, Tunde Alabi, and Tina Nwachukwu.

Launched in 2018, Quickraiz is an online fundraising platform that allows individuals and organisations to legally expand their target audience to raise funds for their medical, educational, and other needs.

