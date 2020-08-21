Adekunle Gold Releases His Highly Anticipated Album ‘Afro Pop Vol. 1’

Talented singer and Popular songwriter, Adekunle Gold has released his highly anticipated third studio album dubbed Afro-Pop Volume 1.

The album comes packed with 10 tracks. Released under EMI with licensing from Universal Music Operations Limited. The 33-year-old had earlier released some tracks as lead singles like AG Baby featuring Nailah Blackman.

Taking to his Social media pages, he announced the release. He wrote:

