Adekunle Gold Releases His Highly Anticipated Album ‘Afro Pop Vol. 1’
Talented singer and Popular songwriter, Adekunle Gold has released his highly anticipated third studio album dubbed Afro-Pop Volume 1.
The album comes packed with 10 tracks. Released under EMI with licensing from Universal Music Operations Limited. The 33-year-old had earlier released some tracks as lead singles like AG Baby featuring Nailah Blackman.
Taking to his Social media pages, he announced the release. He wrote:
#AfroPopVol1 out now. Welcome to freedom! https://t.co/kB8PhPfUU6 pic.twitter.com/vVNjn5tNxi
— AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) August 20, 2020
Click here to listen to the Album.
Comments