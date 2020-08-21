Daily News

Adekunle Gold Releases His Highly Anticipated Album ‘Afro Pop Vol. 1’

By
0
Post Views: Visits 39

Everything you need to live well

Adekunle Gold Releases His Highly Anticipated Album ‘Afro Pop Vol. 1’

Talented singer and Popular songwriter, Adekunle Gold has released his highly anticipated third studio album dubbed Afro-Pop Volume 1.

The album comes packed with 10 tracks. Released under EMI with licensing from Universal Music Operations Limited. The 33-year-old had earlier released some tracks as lead singles like AG Baby featuring Nailah Blackman.

Taking to his Social media pages, he announced the release. He wrote:

#AfroPopVol1 out now. Welcome to freedom! https://t.co/kB8PhPfUU6 pic.twitter.com/vVNjn5tNxi

— AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) August 20, 2020

Click here to listen to the Album.


Related

CAMA is war against churches, says CAN

Previous article

New Born Baby Wrapped in a Towel Found on the Street

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News