Adesina re-elected as AfDB president

The board of the African Development Bank (AfDB) on Thursday re-elected Akinwumi Adesina as president of the bank.

Mr Adesina was re-elected for a second five-year term as AfDB president.

The bank conducted the election at its annual meeting held via video link on Thursday.

Mr Adesina, who became president of the Abidjan-based bank in 2015, ran unopposed.

The bank said in a statement Thursday that Mr Adesina gained 100 percent of votes cast.

Announcing the results, Niale Kaba, Cote d’Ivoire’s minister of national planning and the chair of AfDB’s board of governors, said the bank stakeholders will give Mr Adesina the necessary support needed to fulfil its mandate.



“I am delighted that the board of governors have re-elected Dr Adesina for a second term in office as president,” she said.



“As shareholders, we strongly support the bank and will give him all the necessary support to carry forward and implement his compelling vision for the bank over the next five years.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Adesina had pledged to reach out to and engage with stakeholders of the bank to ensure stability and progress.



“I would like to sincerely thank you all, our esteemed Governors, under the excellent leadership and wisdom of the Chairperson, Minister Niale Kaba, for joining hands to steady the Bank,” he said.



“I am proud of the African Development Bank and the strength of our governance systems.

I am proud of each and every shareholder of the Bank who challenged and made us all better. Our experience has made us better and stronger. Our challenges, though difficult, have become our gain.



“But it’s not been easy… I will reach out… I will engage… We will HEAL…”

Commenting on his victory Thursday, Mr Adesina expressed appreciation to shareholders for the collective trust, strong confidence and support.



“It is yet another call for selfless service to Africa and the African Development Bank, to which I will passionately devote myself,” he noted.



“The future beckons us for a more developed Africa and a much stronger and resilient

African Development Bank Group. We will build on the strong foundations of success in the past five years, while further strengthening the institution, for greater effectiveness and impacts.”

Earlier in the year, Mr Adesina was in the eye of the storm over sundry allegations of misconduct.

In a petition by the group of whistleblowers, the AfDB boss was accused of 20 breaches of the bank’s code of conduct but the bank found the allegations to be “frivolous”.

He was thereafter cleared of the allegations.