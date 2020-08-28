Adesina returns as AfDB’s chief executive

Adesina

• President, Gbajabiamila, Abiodun celebrate

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has secured 100 votes of the Board of Governors of African Development Bank (AfDB) for a fresh term of five years as president of the continental organisation. The election ended the 55th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the institution, which held virtually for three days.

With the re-election, the Nigeria’s former Minister of Agriculture, whose bold reforms earned him Forbes Man of the Year in 2013, is poised for another half decade of pro-Africa’s developmental campaign from September 1, 2020.

The outcome, which gave him a 100 per cent of votes of both regional and non-regional members, was announced by the Chairperson of the Board of Governors and Cote d’ Ivoire’s Minister of National Planning, Mrs. Niale Kaba.

Declaring the result, Kaba said the board would give Adesina “all the necessary support to carry forward and implement his compelling vision for the bank” in the next five years.

A statement by the lender said Adesina’s first term focused on the “bold new agenda for the bank based on five development priorities known as the high 5s – Light up and Power Africa Feed Africa; Industrialise Africa; Integrate Africa; and Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa.”

Besides, President Muhammadu Buhari, House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun have congratulated the Nigerian on the resounding victory.

Buhari’s felicitation was conveyed by the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

The Lagos lawmaker communicated his joy in a statement by his Media Adviser, Lanre Lasisi.

On the feat, Abiodun stated: “It is a reaffirmation of the trust, competence on good corporate governance, due process, personal charisma and managerial acumen of one of our own.”