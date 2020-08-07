ADP Drags Pastor Ize-Iyamu To Court Over Certificate Scandal

A fresh suit seeking to disqualify the All Progressives Congress (APC) from contesting the Edo State gubernatorial election slated for September 19, 2020, has been filed at the Federal High Court Abuja.

The ADP alleges that the Deputy Governorship candidate of the APC presented forged documents to the INEC.

According to the court documents sighted by The Street Journal, the Deputy Governorship candidate of the APC who goes by the name AUDU ABUDU GANIYU presented to the INEC a Voters Card which bears the name AUDU ABDUL GANIYU.

Similarly, he also presented a WASSCE/GCE certificate bearing the name AUDU AHUDU GANEYU to the INEC.

Again, the Deputy Governorship candidate presented to the INEC an APC Membership card bearing the name AUDU GANI.

The ADP based on the suit has asked the Court to interpret the certificates and declare that the Deputy Governorship candidate of the APC has presented forged certificates to INEC, which violates Section 182(1)(j) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 ( As Amended).

The Plaintiff also seeks an Order disqualifying Ize-Iyamu Osagie Andrew, Audu Abudu Ganiyu and the APC from contesting the September 19 gubernatorial poll as well as an order compelling the INEC to remove Ize-Iyamu Osagie Andrew, Audu Abudu Ganiyu and APC from its list of candidates eligible to contest the forthcoming Edo State Governorship Election.

It would be important to remember that this case is similar to that which led to the disqualification of the Bayelsa Governor-elect (David Lyon) and Deputy-Governor elect (Degi-Eremienyo) by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court ruled that the APC had no candidates because the Deputy Governorship candidate of the APC had presented forged certificates to the INEC.

Click the link below to view documents submitted by the Deputy governorship candidate.

