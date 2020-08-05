Daily News

‘AfCFTA, best stimulus for Nigeria, others to overcome coronavirus crisis’

By
0
Post Views: Visits 42

If implemented, Africa does not need a Marshall Plan to ride out the ongoing coronavirus crisis, as it has a more powerful tool in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), to use in accelerating regional and economic integration and prepare for uncertain times, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), has said. According […]

The post ‘AfCFTA, best stimulus for Nigeria, others to overcome coronavirus crisis’ appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Students return home as Enugu government shifts reopening of schools

Previous article

Change your tactics now, Buhari orders service chiefs

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News