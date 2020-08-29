AfDB: Ogbeh excited over Adesina’s re-election, seeks more support for MSMEs

Agency Reporter

Chief Audu Ogbeh, former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, has expressed joy over the re-election of Dr. Akinwumi Adesina as President, African Development Bank (AfDB).

The former minister told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday that Adesina’s re-election was a good omen for Africa’s development.

Ogbeh urged the AfDB president to design an agenda capable of giving more robust support to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and the private sector.

“It is a good thing for Africa; the continent desperately needs growth in virtually all sectors. I urge him to give more support to micro small and medium enterprises.

“In supporting MSMEs, economic growth and job creation will be enhanced in the continent,” he said.

Ogbeh said that the MSMEs and the private sector had the capacity to eliminate desperation among the youths if properly harnessed.

It would be recalled Adesina was on Aug. 27, re-elected as AFDB’s president for a second term of five years.

NAN