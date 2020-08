[Balancing Act] London — The annual trade fair is dead for the foreseeable future. Those running things like DISCOP and AfricaCom have had to reinvent themselves. Russell Southwood talks to DISCOP founder Patrick Zuchowicki about what buyers and sellers really want when they go online and what he’s doing to meet these needs.

