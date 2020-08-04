News From Africa Africa: Continent Nears 1 Million Covid-19 Cases, With 20,628 Dead By admin 2 days ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 36 [allAfrica] As of August 4, the confirmed Covid-19 case total from 55 African countries has reached 968,612. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments