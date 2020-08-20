News From Africa

Africa: Continent Records 328 More Covid-19 Deaths and 10,900 New Infections

As of August 20, the confirmed Covid-19 case total from 55 African countries has reached  has reached 1,147,632.

Reported deaths in Africa have reached 26,641 and recoveries 870,467.

South Africa has the most reported cases – 596,060, with deaths numbering 12,423. Other most-affected countries include Egypt (96,914), Nigeria (50,488), Algeria (39,847), and Ghana (43,094).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments. For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica clickable map with per-country numbers.

Visit the AllAfrica Coronavirus section for more coverage from across the continent. Also see: Africa Centres for Disease Control and PreventionWorld Health Organization Africa and African Arguments.

