[World Bank] As of early July, the infection and fatality numbers for COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Sub-Saharan Africa, with about 380,000 positive tests and 7,000 dead, appear low compared to global counts. However, since the pandemic is still unfolding, and lack of widespread testing calls for caution regarding its true reach, many questions remain unanswered. In this blog post, we explore answers to two questions: How many more people will fall into poverty? What is needed to emerge better from the crisis?

The post Africa: Covid-19 Could Push 13 Million More Africans Below Poverty Line appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...