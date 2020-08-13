News From Africa

Africa: Covid-19 Deaths Across Continent Approach 25,000

By
0
Post Views: Visits 53

[allAfrica] As of August 13, the confirmed Covid-19 case total from 55 African countries has reached 1,074,475.

Zimbabwe: Police Dismiss Moyo’s Social Media Claims

Previous article

Uganda: Besigye Out of 2021 Election Race

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa