[RFI] In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina has emerged as one of biggest cheerleaders for a herbal tea called Covid-Organics, touted as an “African cure” for Covid-19. The race to cultivate the medicinal artemisia plant used in the tea has revealed a complex web of international commercial interests with much at stake.

