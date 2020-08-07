News From Africa Africa: More Than One Million Covid-19 Cases Across Continent, Over Half in South Africa By admin 10 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 50 [allAfrica] As of August 7, the confirmed Covid-19 case total from 55 African countries has reached 1,008,158. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments