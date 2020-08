[Thomson Reuters Foundation] Marline Oluchi is a Nigerian-Cameroonian writer and the creative director of Kemjey Creatives. As the communications officer for WISE, a pan-African feminist LGBT+ organization in Nigeria, she is part of the Pride Afrique team, the first virtual pan-African Pride event on the continent

The post Africa: Pride in Africa Is for Those Who Come After Us appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...