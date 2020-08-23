Africa: Questions About the U.S.’ Policy On Africa

In March the Wilson Center Africa Programme based in Washington, D.C. hosted a discussion with assistant secretary of atate for African affairs Tibor Nagy on “The Trump Administration and U.S. Africa Policy: What has been accomplished and what lies ahead?”

Nagy’s speech was quite bright and painted with the pink flowers of the United States actions on the African continent. But is everything so beautiful in the U.S. Africa Policy?

Specifically, in his speech, Nagy said “The last time I spoke here (at the Wilson Center in August 2018), I set out the following priorities:

“To harness the potential of Africa’s youth as a force for ingenuity and prosperity.

“To work with African governments to create a level playing field for US companies and encourage US companies to do business in Africa.

“To advance peace and security through partnerships with African governments and regional mechanisms.

“To counter China’s narrative and make clear that the breadth and depth of the US commitment to Africa is unmatched… “.

Now let’s take a balanced and impartial analysis of what American priorities mean in relation to Africa.

“To harness the potential of Africa’s youth as a force for ingenuity and prosperity .”

Experience shows that it is on young people that the American administration relies on in promoting its interests in the world.

In order to cultivate a pro-American worldview and pro-American politicians, the United States invites foreign students to study in America, and also organises and sponsors various programmes to promote “democracy” and “fair governance” around the world.

At the same time, members of opposition parties and non-governmental organisations often become their participants.

Subsequently, persons who have been trained in such courses are used to create conditions for “prosperity”, but not of other countries, but for the prosperity of American politics in these countries.It is on them that the stake is made when organising “colour revolutions” and bringing to power regimes loyal to Washington.

Nagy himself confirmed this fact in his speech when he said: “At the forefront of our engagement with the continent’s youth is our Young African Leaders Initiative, or Yali.

“In Sudan, one of the new ministers in the transitional government, Walaa Isam Elbushi, is also a 2016 Yali alumni.”

Here’s another quote from Nagy: “In Sudan, former President Bashir’s ouster after 30 years in power was an historic moment.

“In a matter of months, Sudan transitioned from an adversarial regime to a potential partner.

“The United States played an important role to bringing about a civilian-led transitional government” (by means of “color revolution”, how in some other countries).

As soon as Al-Bashir was overthrown, the Americans immediately declared their readiness to cooperate with the new Sudanese administration.

But whether the Sudanese people and, in particular, the youth, for whom the Americans are “worried”, have got a better life, this does not bother the White House any more.

The main thing was to penetrate into the country and do what they wanted to do.”To work with African governments to create a level playing field for US companies and encourage U.S. companies to do business in Africa.”

This thesis is even more transparent.You just need to remove the words “to create a level playing field for US companies” and replace them with “to create priority conditions for US companies”.

The US does not tolerate competition, as the practice of the world economy shows. Washington wants to dominate the world and control all world processes, including the economy.

If any foreign company can compete with American corporations, it is declared an “enemy of American interests” and sanctions are imposed on it. One example is the Chinese Huawei.

The American business is actively developing favourable cooperation, especially with those friendly to Washington.

In particular, Nagy mentioned in his speech that in Ethiopia “Coca-Cola is making a new 300 million dollar investment” and “companies like FedEx and Citibank are exploring new opportunities” and in the Democratic Republic of Congo “US General Electric just announced a multi-billion dollar investment in DRC hydro and gas power”.

“Finally, for the first time, there will be a “one-stop shop” within the US government to support US companies seeking business in Africa.

“We have also created “Deal Teams” at our African missions to support US businesses”.

And don’t expect this to be done for the prosperity of Africa.

For American business, profit comes first. And for the American government – “America is above all.”

“To advance peace and security through partnerships with African governments and regional mechanisms.”

Yes, the US is “undoubtedly” the main “peacekeeper”.

But in the states where the American soldier stepped and where the American administration poked its nose, peace and order did not come at all, but only chaos and devastation were growing.

Whether it’s Libya or Somalia, Sudan or South Sudan, Syria, Iraq or Afghanistan.

“To counter China’s narrative and make clear that the breadth and depth of the U.S. commitment to Africa is unmatched.”

Nagy said: “We are reminding Africans that no one can match America’s contributions.

“We are Africa’s primary partner in areas such as health, empowering women, promoting human rights, supporting free and fair elections, combating child labor, and building the capacity of African peacekeepers.”

But positive results of American “humanitarian initiatives” are not so obvious.

Obviously, their goals are to create a positive image of the United States itself and to consolidate Washington’s positions in Africa.

There is the fact that Chinese investments are the basis for the economic development of the continent.

Beijing, certainly pursuing its own interests, as no one else is working on African infrastructure development, energy and industrial production, and is also involved in projects for health care and agriculture.

And speaking of peacemaking, in peacekeeping missions in Africa 2,5 thousand Chinese soldiers are involved.

The Chinese government spent US$7 billion at provision of peace operations on the continent, while the US$1.1 billion. That’s all the arithmetic.

So the purpose of the US administration- not to compete and develop relations with African countries, but the direct economic and political war with China for the right to dominate in Africa, as however, throughout the world.

Not striving for honest rivalry, the US, as it has already become customary, openly uses illegitimate mechanisms of sanctions, threats and direct interference in the affairs of other states.

And Africa is not an exception.

Do not expect that kind Uncle Sam will come and peace, order, prosperity and well-being will flourish on the continent.

Despite the eloquent speeches of the representatives of the US State Department, the opposite development of events is more obvious.