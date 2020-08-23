News From Africa

Africa: Total Number of Covid-19 Cases Across Continent Nears 1.2 Million

As of August 23, the confirmed Covid-19 case total from 55 African countries has reached 1,183,077.

Reported deaths in Africa have reached 27,659 and recoveries 901,717.

South Africa has the most reported cases – 607,045, with deaths numbering 12,987. Other most-affected countries include Egypt (97,237), Morocco (52,349), Nigeria (51,905) and Ghana (43,505).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments. For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica clickable map with per-country numbers.

Visit the AllAfrica Coronavirus section for more coverage from across the continent. Also see: Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization Africa and African Arguments.

