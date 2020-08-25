News From Africa

Africa: Total Number of Covid-19 Deaths Across Continent Exceeds 28,000

By
0
Post Views: Visits 64

As of August 25, the confirmed Covid-19 case total from 55 African countries has reached 1,195,580.

Reported deaths in Africa have reached 28,006 and recoveries 921,564.

South Africa has the most reported cases – 611,450, with deaths numbering 13,159. Other most-affected countries include Egypt (97,478), Morocco (53,252), Nigeria (52,548) and Ghana (46,622).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments. For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica clickable map with per-country numbers.

Visit the AllAfrica Coronavirus section for more coverage from across the continent. Also see: Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization Africa and African Arguments.

Owner of Lagos crashed boat arraigned for manslaughter 

Previous article

Osihmen scores first Napoli goal

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa