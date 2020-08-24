News From Africa

Africa: Total Number of Covid-19 Deaths Across Continent Nears 28,000

As of August 24, the confirmed Covid-19 case total from 55 African countries has reached 1,187,968.

Reported deaths in Africa have reached 27,786 and recoveries 906,068.

South Africa has the most reported cases – 609,773, with deaths numbering 13,059. Other most-affected countries include Egypt (97,340), Morocco (52,349), Nigeria (52,227) and Ghana (43,505).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments. For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica clickable map with per-country numbers.

Visit the AllAfrica Coronavirus section for more coverage from across the continent. Also see: Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization Africa and African Arguments.

Comments

