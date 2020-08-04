Africa: U.S. Agency Names Johnson Sirleaf & Royce to Advisory Council Headed by Mosbacher

[DFC] Washington, DC — Agency names former OPIC President and CEO Robert Mosbacher, Jr. as council chair The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Board of Directors has approved new members of the agency’s inaugural Development Advisory Council, which advises DFC on ways to increase development impact. The Board also approved former Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Mosbacher, Jr. as chair of the council.

