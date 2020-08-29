After one year closure, Enugu Airport reopens today

Exactly one year and six days after it was closed for expansion and rehabilitation, the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu would be reopen today for local and international flights.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika said, yesterday, shortly after a private jet 5N–PAZ landed at the airport, stating all was set for the reopening of the airport.

Sirika, accompanied by Billionaire Anambra Businessman, Chief Arthur Eze, Publisher of Daily Times, Fidelis Anosike among others, told journalists after a tour of rebranded runway, that he was grateful that the work could be realised with the approved funds and at the targeted time frame

“We are ready for tomorrow (today). We landed on the runway and the remaining news will be tomorrow. We are grateful, we were able to achieve this and within the approved budget for it,” he stated.

Sirika, who was earlier reported to have relocated to Enugu since Thursday, but only arrived at about 5.30pm yesterday, explained that the private jet, which plied the runway, was the first to land at the airport.

“I can confirm to you that work has been completed in line with the standard agreed. We are happy and I am sure the people are happy,” he stated, stressing that the rest of the story would be told today.

Eze, who beamed with smiles on arrival, had told the cheering crowd that President Muhammadu Buhari had wiped away the tears of Ndigbo.

Anosike stated that any government developing infrastructure is working for the interest of the people, noting that the pains associated with travelling outside the country, when the airport was closed was over.

