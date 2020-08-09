Again, 138 Nigerian women trafficked to Saudi Arabia, seek rescue

The Journalists International Forum For Migration (JIFORM) has again raised alarm over critical situation of some trafficked Nigerian ladies in Saudi Arabia, days after uncovering some 30 Nigerian ladies in the same country faced with similar fate.

The forum’s President, Ajibola Abayomi, disclosed that some 138 ladies were trafficked to the Saudi Arabian Kingdom.

He said the revelation was unraveled in the data made available to JIFORM by the Rescue Africans In Slavery (RAIS), a foundation advocating against human trafficking and child labour.

“Some of the names on list included 23 years old Amina Idris an indigene of Kano whose passport is being withheld by her host, Atanda Esther Idowu, 42 with passport number A09118374; Salawu Yetunde Victoria, 37, with passport number A08233422 both from Oyo State and Gift Israel Johnnu, 25, with passport number A09136678 from Rivers State” the statement said.

“Since we launched rescue campaign that led to the rescue of the 30 girls and others in Lebanon by the Nigerian government, several international agencies had been reaching out to us and we have been directing them to relate with the National Agency for Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) accordingly.”

While calling for another prompt attention from the Federal Government, the JIFORM President said some of the ladies at different locations in the Kingdom were in critical health condition and needed to be attended to in good time.

Also worried by the situation, the Executive Director of RAIS, Ms Omotola Fawunmi said although the temporal arrangement had been made to give the ladies first aid treatment in Saudi Arabia, she however pleaded for action to save the lives of the trafficked victims.

The statement also said “one of the victims who spoke under anonymity is an English and Social Studies graduate from Adeniran Ogunsanya Colleague of Education, Lagos State.

She appealed for help from government stating that all efforts to get the attention of the Nigerian ambassador in Saudi Arabia have proved abortive as non- English speaking staff placed as front desk officers refused to give them attention.

The 26 years old lady on salary equivalent of N70, 000 per month lamented that she was fed up with hash treatments being meted to her by her host. The Ogun state indigene said she applied as a teacher through her agents over two years ago only to be given out as house maid when she arrived at the country.

Also appealing for government’s attention, The Migrant Project (TMP), Media Lead, Tayo Elegbede, noted with concern that:”The trend of stranded Nigerians in dire conditions across the Middle East is, unfortunately, worrisome.

“We appeal to relevant authorities to ensure the safe and speedy return of these ladies and other Nigerians trapped across the Middle East. Unarguably, there is the need to decipher and address the fundamental factors responsible for gross undocumented migration of Nigerians, particularly from South-West states, to Middle East countries.

“Public campaigns and enlightenment on the risk and realities of irregular migration and human trafficking need to be advanced across the nooks and cranny of the country, whilst providing viable alternatives” Elegbede said.

Recall that last week, the JIFORM alerted the plight of 30 domestic workers in Lebanon who were seen in a video that has since gone viral on social media pleading for help from government and well meaning Nigerians.

