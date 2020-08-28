Again, 27 Imo council chiefs urge state goverment to reinstate them

Hope Uzodimma. Photo; TWITTER/HOPEUZODINMA1

The embattled 27 chairmen of local government councils in Imo State, whose sack by former Governor Emeka Ihedioha was overturned by a Federal High Court in Owerri, have again urged Governor Hope Uzodimma, to reinstate them.

They also denied being part of a recent peace meeting with Uzodinma.

In a statement made available to The Guardian on Thursday, the chairmen under the aegis of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Imo State chapter, said the governor did not invite them to any meeting and they did not attend any, advising Uzodinma to reinstate them in the interest of the rule of law.

The Imo ALGON chapter statement, signed by its chairman, Chief Emeka Osuorji, read: “We humbly request His Excellency, once again, to take the path of honour, responsibility, and rule of law by returning his party men in their various LGAs as council chairmen in line with the reconciliation process going on in our party – the APC.”

The release continued: “The leadership of ALGON Imo State chapter would have ignored the fake news, but for the purpose of properly informing the people of Imo State and the general public, we wish to state as follows: That there was no meeting involving the governor, his delegation or appointees of the government of Imo State or any other person whatsoever.”

“That the governor of Imo State has advertently turned down all entreaties to meet with the elected council chairmen with a view to resolving their issues which primarily border on going back to the office.

“That there was no invitation extended to the council chairmen, either individually or collectively. Therefore, it is infantile to allege that someone who didn’t receive an invitation from anybody would attend the purported meeting.

“That the Government of Imo State and the elected council chairmen are still in court because the governor refused to work with the chairmen who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), of which the governor himself is the leader, in spite of a judgment of the Federal High Court, Owerri.

“That the leadership, membership, and followership of ALGON Imo State chapter are willing, more than ever before, to work with the governor as we all intend to preserve the ideals of the founding fathers of APC and make sure that the party does not go into extinction in Imo State and South East.

“That we once again register our unalloyed loyalty and solidarity to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, the Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee of our great party and the leader of the party in Imo State, Governor Hope Uzodinma.”