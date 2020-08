The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, cautioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against an act contrary to the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) in the trial of former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, SAN.

