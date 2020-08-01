By Peter Duru – Makurdi

THE Social Democratic Party, SDP, senatorial candidate in the last general election, Senator Barnabas Gemade has again decamped to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Senator Gemade dumped the SDP in a low key ceremony at the weekend in his village, Gemade Village, Mbajov, Mbawar Council Ward of Konshisha local Government area of Benue State.

The former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who defected from the APC to the SDP shortly before the 2019 general election to seek re-election into the senate in the Benue North East district but lost to the incumbent Senator Gabriel Suswam.

ALSO READ: Real reason Dogara decamped to APC

At the ceremony, Senator Gemade said he returned to APC after a due consultations with the leadership of the party at the national, state, local and ward levels.

Receiving him back, state chairman of the party, Comrade Abba Yaro expressed joy that Senator Gemade had returned to the party.

Comrade Yaro described Senator Gemade as an asset to the party and cautioned members of the party against any form of decriminalizing against returnees to the APC.

Vanguard

The post Again, Senator Gemade decamps to APC appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...