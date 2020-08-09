Ahmed Lawan sponsors wedding of 300 vulnerable women

Senate President Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan has sponsored the wedding of 300 vulnerable families in Yobe North.

Speaking to journalists in Gashua shortly after the procession, the senate president’s representative, the Speaker Yobe State House of Assembly, Ahmed Lawan Mirwa, said the mass wedding programme was aimed at supporting the families of the less privileged.

He said the programme would also discourage social vices such as rape, child abandonment among others.

In his remarks, the coordinator of the programme, Muhammad Garba Gagiyo who is also the Commissioner, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, said all the women were supported with beds and furniture while the husbands were supported with N30,000 each for bride price.

