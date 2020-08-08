Ahmed Musa announces birth of baby

AL-NASSR winger and Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has announced the birth of a baby boy to his family.

The forward remarried in May 2017, to Juliet Ejue, after divorcing his ex-wife Jamila over “irreconcilable differences”

This is the second child between Musa and Juliet after welcoming their first in February 2018, although the 27-year-old winger has two children with his former wife.

The ex-Leicester City forward took to social media to herald the good news while also thanking God for the safe delivery of his child.

