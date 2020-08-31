AIG Zone 14, Yusuf is dead

Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 14, Katsina State, Rabi’u Yusuf, is dead.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, and the Force’s spokesman, DCP Frank Mba confirmed his death on Monday.

“The death has been announced of AIG Zone 14, Katsina, AIG Rabi’u Yusuf,” Isah said in a brief statement.

“May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdausi.”

Until his death on Saturday morning, Yusuf was the AIG in charge of the newly created zone 16 comprising of Katsina and Kaduna state.

He was once served as Commissioner of Police in Kano State.