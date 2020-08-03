Daily News

AIICO Insurance Gross Written Premium hits N31.9bn

By
0
Post Views: Visits 70

The N31.9 billion recorded by AIICO as of June signifies a 26 per cent increase, compared to N25.4 billion recorded in comparative period of 2019.

The post AIICO Insurance Gross Written Premium hits N31.9bn appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Toke Makinwa Makes Move To Arrest Twitter Use Over False Accusation

Previous article

Africa: 3 Reasons We Don’t Say Climate Change Anymore

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News