Air Peace sacks pilots over pay disagreement

By Lawani Mikairu

Air Peace airline Monday sacked some of its pilots over a disagreement in salary and allowances.

Recall that there had recently been lingering disagreement over pay cut and reviewed remuneration between the pilots and the management, which has finally culminated to the sacking of some pilots.

Notably amongst those affected are those said to be signatories to the agitations.

The management had proposed the pay cut barely on resumption of flights after over four months of suspension, arguing that continuing with the extant salary structure was not sustainable in view of the low passengers’ turnout.

Sources in the airline said the management had been engaging the pilots to see reason for the pay cut which it said was beyond it in view of the negative impact of COVID-19 on the aviation business.

