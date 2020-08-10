Airtel, Avaya seal deal on remote working, learning

Airtel Nigeria has sealed deal with Avaya Holdings Corp. to enable organizations in the country to implement remote working and learning initiatives.

Through the partnership, Avaya will offer organizations in Nigeria full-feature access to its flagship collaboration app, Avaya Spaces, on a complimentary basis, through Airtel Nigeria.

Commenting on Airtel’s partnership with Avaya on Avaya Spaces, Oladokun Oye, Head Enterprise Division, Airtel Nigeria, said Airtel is committed to exploring opportunities and possibilities that will drive learning and enterprise operations while empowering entrepreneurs, enterprises and students to become more productive and successful.

“Our partnership with Avaya supports key sectors by enabling organizations to maintain the safety of workers, students and customers as their top priority, while ensuring minimum disruption to everyday business”, he said.

“As the COVID-19 crisis has developed, we have reacted quickly and decisively in providing collaboration technology on a complimentary basis to help those most affected. We are proud to be able to do the same in Nigeria in partnership with Airtel Nigeria, which has shown its commitment to social obligations. Together, we aim to help Nigerian organizations minimize the disruption caused by COVID-19 and begin building a brighter future,” said Nour Al Atassi, Director, Service Providers – Middle East, Africa & Asia Avaya.

