Aisha Buhari, Daughter, Hanan, And Co-Travelers Narrowly Escape Plane Crash While Returning From Dubai

The Street Journal has learnt that Mrs Aisha Buhari narrowly escaped a plane crash while returning to Nigeria on Friday morning.

Over the weekend, a major National disaster was averted as the private jet conveying the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, and her daughter, Hanan, from Dubai, lost control for about 10 minutes after five hours of flying.

Recall that The Street Journal reported that the Aisha Buhari embarked on a trip to Dubai after experiencing some health challenges, at a time when the ban on international flights was still in place.

Returning to Nigeria on Friday morning, in a private jet with registration number GIV N52MK owned by billionaire Mohammed Indimi, the plane lost total control for 10 minutes while they were just an hour away from approaching the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to reports, the pilot struggled with the aircraft while Mrs Buhari, Hanan and four co-travellers were thrown around in the process.

While they landed safely at the Abuja airport, some passengers were rushed to a hospital for treatment and examination.

The First Lady, according to reports, is in good health.

Her daughter, Hanan, is set to marry Mohammed Turad, the Personal Assistant to the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, on September 4, 2020, at the Presidential Villa.

