Aisha Buhari returns after UAE treatment

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari at the weekend extended gratitude to Nigerians for their prayers while she received treatment at a medical facility in the United Arab Emirate (UAE).

The First Lady recently travelled to Dubai, United Arab Emirates for an urgent medical treatment.

It was gathered that Mrs Buhari left Nigeria after the after the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations to seek treatment following a reoccurring pain in her neck area which exacerbated after the holiday.

Nigeria is closed to international flights due to the coronavirus but allows emergency and evacuation flights.

However, on her return, the First Lady in a statement she personally signed and made available to newsmen on Saturday said, “I want to use this opportunity to thank all Nigerians for their prayers and well wishes while I was away for medical treatment in the United Arabs Emirates (UAE).

“I am well now and fully recovered and had since returned back home, Nigeria.

“On our way back, the Nigerian Airforce Flight encountered a violent clear air turbulence which was navigated safely and professionally by the Captain and crew of the Flight.

“I want to commend and appreciate the courage and professionalism of the Captain and his crew, the wonderful gallant service men and women of the entire Nigerian Air Force for their dedication to duty and the quality of maintainance of its Fleet.

“I recall hosting the private healthcare Providers earlier in the year and we had a very productive engagement where the issue of building the capacity of Nigeria health sector was the major focus, and funding was discovered to be the major challenge.

“I therefore call on the healthcare providers to take the advantage of the Federal Government’s initiative through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) guidelines for the operation of NGN100 Billion Credit Support for the Healthcare Sector as was released recently contained in a circular dated March 25, 2020 to the Commercial Banks.

“This will no doubt help in building and expanding the capacity of the Nigerian health sector and ultimately reduce medical trips and tourism outside the Country.

“Once again, I thank our frontline workers, and all Nigerians for their steadfast as we navigate the challenges facing the entire world.”

