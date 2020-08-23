Aisha Buhari returns, thanks Nigerians for good wishes

By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

First Lady posts pictures of arrival

NAMA debunks report of her plane losing control mid-air

Says aircraft registration number non-existent

First Lady Aisha Buhari is back in the country after a trip she took abroad.

Aisha confirmed her return on Twitter and Instagram at 8.02 pm yesterday with a thank you message to Nigerians for ”their prayers and well wishes while I was away for medical treatment.”

She said she was “well now and fully recovered.”

The First Lady flew in on a Nigerian Air Force plane.

She posted two photographs of her arrival –one with her entourage and plane crew members and the other as she moved towards her car.

She said: “On our way back, the Nigerian Air Force flight encountered a violent clear air turbulence which was navigated safely and professionally by the captain and crew of the flight.

“I want to commend and appreciate the courage and professionalism of the captain and his crew, the wonderful gallant service men and women of the entire Nigerian Air Force for their dedication to duty and the quality of maintenance of its fleet.”

Soliciting more participation of the private sector in health administration in Nigeria, she said: “I recall hosting the private health care providers earlier in the year and we had a very productive engagement where the issue of building the capacity of Nigeria health sector was the major focus, and funding was discovered to be the major challenge.

“I, therefore, call on the healthcare providers to take the advantage of the Federal Government’s initiative through the Central Bank of Nigeria guidelines for the operation of N100 billion credit support for the health care sector as was released recently in a circular dated March 25, 2020 to commercial banks.

“This will no doubt help in building and expanding the capacity of the Nigerian health sector and ultimately reduce medical trips and tourism outside the country.

“Once again, I thank our frontline workers and all Nigerians for their steadfastness as we navigate the challenges facing the entire world.”

NAMA debunks report of Aisha flying private jet from UAE

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency ( NAMA) said yesterday it had no record of any aircraft with the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari and her daughter, Hanan on board losing control shortly before landing in Abuja on Friday.

An online publication had reported that Aisha, Hanan and co-passengers escaped death when “a private jet with registration number GIV N52MK belonging to billionaire Mohammed Indimi” which was carrying them from Dubai ”lost complete control for 10 minutes while only one hour away from approaching the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.”

However, well-placed sources at NAMA said yesterday that the report was not only false but misleading and calculated to create tension around the first family.

Sources said no aircraft from the UAE landed at the Abuja Airport on Friday, and air traffic controllers in Abuja did not file any report of any pilot complaining of loss of control of his aircraft on that day.

The source said the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) also did not receive any such report.

Besides, sources said the registration number of the said aircraft was strange to both NAMA and the NCAA as neither agency has record of such an aircraft.

It was gathered that only a Federal Government aircraft flew from the UAE landed at the Abuja Airport on Thursday.

The source did not give details of the passengers it ferried.

He said the Federal Government aircraft did not experience any turbulence as it landed safely at the airport.

The source said: “From our records, the report of a near air mishap of an aircraft ferrying the wife of the President does not exist. Our air traffic controllers and officials of the NCAA do not have any record of such development.

“I can authoritatively inform you that nothing like that happened. There is no aircraft with such registration number operating in our airspace.

“No aircraft flew into Nigeria from the UAE on Friday. The only aircraft that flew in from the UAE was on Thursday and it is an aircraft owned by the Federal Government. Besides, no pilot reported any development concerning any aircraft involved in loss of control.”

Separate sources in the Presidency also dismissed the reported near accident.

Spokesman for the First Lady, Aliyu Abdulahi, said yesterday that he was still waiting for details of what happened from his principal.

But he urged caution in paying attention to such social media reports.

His words: ”I’m trying to confirm what happened so I can’t really… If you’ll give me time to confirm, it’s okay. But if not, my advice is you have to take with a pinch or even a truckload of salt much of the news coming from these online media.”

Another Presidency source said: “There’s no plane of Alhaji Indimi that has flown in the last two months. You won’t find it anywhere, and that’s a fact.

“But these people claimed it was Indimi’s aircraft. They even quoted a number. It is not true that the aircraft wanted to crash. This is another lie.

“Since they claimed it was carrying just six persons, how did they come about their story of near crash? There could be normal air travel turbulence. So the so-called ‘control loss for 10 minutes’ is a fantasy.

“Another outright lie in the news is the claim that Hanan was aboard. This is not true. She did not travel to Dubai, so how could she be returning from Dubai?

“I was with her on Monday.”