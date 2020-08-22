Aisha Buhari returns to Nigeria after medical treatment abroad

Aisha Buhari, wife of Nigeria President Muhammad Buhari, said she has returned to the country after medical treatment abroad.

Mrs Buhari, however, did not disclose her returning destination and the ailment she treated when she left Nigeria.

“I am well now and fully recovered and have since returned back home, Nigeria,” she said on Twitter on Saturday.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank all Nigerians for their prayers and well wishes while I was away for medical treatment.”

The Nigeria president wife’s departure abroad came at a time when the government said it has closed its airports to international flights to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Only flights on essential duties were allowed to leave or enter the country till this period.

Recently, another relative of the president, his nephew Mamman Daura, also left the country for the United Kingdom during the week, violating the international travel ban.

Although the reasons behind Daura’s departure to the UK is unknown, there are claims that he embarked on the trip for medical reasons.

A family source, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) refuted the claims, saying that the president’s nephew embarked on the trip for reasons unrelated to COVID-19 in good health.

“It is impossible that a man, who is over 80, would have breathing problems on Friday and the family would wait for five days before flying him abroad in an emergency. A man having breathing problems on Friday would not attend a public funeral on Tuesday,” the family source told NAN.

Presidential aide Bashir Ahmad on Saturday tweeted a video of Daura speaking with Buhari on phone with a caption that the president’s nephew is “hale and hearty” as against rumours that he may have been infected with COVID-19.

